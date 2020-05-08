SAVANNA, Ill. — Small businesses across the state of Illinois are trying to survive the extension of the stay at home order that Gov. JB Pritzker set in place through the rest of the month.
But as the coronavirus pandemic continues, some communities that are not being impacted want to reopen businesses so they can stay afloat.
That sentiment is felt in Savanna, where business owners in the town of roughly 3,000 people are growing weary and anxious. The city’s mayor, Chris Lain, said he understands their frustration because the businesses are trying to balance staying open but at the same time stay within the guidelines of the governor’s orders.
Lain said over the last week or so, things are starting to come to a head and city officials are starting to hear a lot of pushback from the businesses.
He said the city is requesting everyone to follow the rules set out in the executive order. Businesses throughout the town are becoming more creative, trying to do what they can to adhere to the governor’s rules but remain open at the same time. Nevertheless, Lain mentioned that it is especially difficult for bars, specifically the ones with food licenses. Those are the ones that have been closed.
One local business in the city that is making headlines is Poopy’s. The bar and grill is known as Illinois’ biggest biker destination. Last weekend, many motorcyclists came out to enjoy the 70-degree weather and ate outside the business. The owner did what he could to comply with social distancing orders, but people called to complain to city, county, and state officials.
Mayor Lain said he was not surprised when Poopy’s later received a cease and desist order that banned them from having people eat on their property under the threat that the business could potentially lose its liquor license. The mayor said the city does not have the manpower to enforce these orders.
“I put out a statement and talked to some of our business owners, and our city’s attorney spoke with him (the owner of Poopy’s) and decided that was not something the city was willing to take on,” Lain said.
The mayor mentioned there are lawsuits all across the state from businesses and churches contesting the governor’s executive order, and he said he believes that will continue. Lain said he could not tie the city up in litigation, so it is now on the state to enforce these orders.
At the center of it all is Poopy’s owner, Kevin Promenschenkel. He said he is just a business owner trying to cater to his clientele, which just happens to be bikers. He said they did everything the order asked them to do as a business. He complied by having the customers social distance and no one was allowed in the bar and restaurant areas. He said he is very disappointed that the state is not letting him serve his customers by allowing them to eat at picnic tables.
“Our business comes on motorcycles,” Promenschenkel said. “Obviously when you show up in a car, they can take it, and they go usually. But people on motorcycles got to eat it. So they sat down at the picnic tables, and of course, the weather was really nice. So we had a lot of motorcycles. My customers want to support me. But of course, there are people out there that want to hate.”
Promenschenkel said his business is trying to do two things: keep people safe and keep his business open. But he said the state is standing in the way of that. So he has hired an attorney to explore his legal options.
Over at Savanna City Hall, the mayor sees both sides of this situation. As a local business owner himself, he understands the difficulty of trying to abide by the governor’s orders and keep businesses from shuttering altogether. He said he wishes the governor would allow local municipalities to do what is best for their area versus having a “one size fit all” type format for a state that is as large and diverse as Illinois.
“It’s getting really tough to do both,” Lain said. “I think everybody was so on board at first and ready to all do our part as businesses were starting to close and more businesses started to close. Then (the order) got extended again. It’s getting more and more difficult for small businesses out there, especially in small towns, to stay open.”
