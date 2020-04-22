CAMANCHE — Four of seven Camanche School Board members have indicated they currently do not support holding a bond referendum in September for facilities improvements.
The Camanche School District is looking at renovations to the elementary, middle and high schools and new construction at the middle and high schools. The project must be within $12.9 million for the district to ask only one question on the bond referendum. The latest proposal includes a total project cost between about $11.2 million and $13.3 million.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said the state dictates when elections can occur. Sept. 8 is the next date the district can hold a bond referendum. He believes now is the time for the board to discuss whether it wants to set the bond referendum in September. Parker acknowledged it is a unique situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, adding there are legitimate questions regarding what makes sense moving forward. He said he needed direction from the board regarding what timeline it supports for seeking a vote on the proposed facility improvements.
Board members Travis Baker, Shane Bark, Brad Weber and Peg Wolf do not support proceeding with a bond referendum in September. Wolf said she has a difficult time ethically asking for a tax increase when people are having a hard time paying bills and have cash flow issues. Bark added he does not believe the district will see a favorable return on the referendum vote if it proceeds with a September vote.
“With the environment we’re in right now and with the economy, I don’t think it’s an appropriate time to try to move forward with the bond referendum,” Bark said.
Board members Todd Gravert, Stacy Kinkaid and Albert McManus support proceeding with the bond referendum in September. McManus said it is a unique time, as the district does not know how many people are unemployed and does not know when an economic turnaround is going to happen. He said this does not change the district’s need for facilities improvements.
Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects said the organization needs about 90 days to prepare and implement a campaign for public outreach for the bond referendum.
The board tabled its decision on setting a date for the bond referendum. The board will revisit the issue next month.
The proposal includes renovations at the elementary school for entry improvements and secure entry. New construction for the middle and high school includes an auditorium stage/support space, weights and fitness, an auxiliary gymnasium and corridor and new mechanical space. Renovations also include a 600-seat auditorium and secure entry.
