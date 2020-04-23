CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council this week approved a resolution requesting suspension of garage sales and yard sales in Camanche.
The Camanche City Council voted 4-0 to approve the resolution, which was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Attorney John Frey referenced the originally proposed resolution, which looked to prohibit garage sales and yard sales for the city of Camanche during the emergency declaration for COVID-19. Frey does not believe the city can issue a ticket on the strength of a resolution. He said the city could pass the matter through an ordinance but they would have to follow the ordinance timeline.
Frey said the city could also implement the change through a mayoral proclamation. Frey said the question with issuance of the change through a mayor’s proclamation is whether the mayor can include restrictions more severe than what Gov. Kim Reynolds included in the state’s proclamation for emergency.
Frey said there are differing views on the issue. He said the Iowa Attorney General thinks unless the governor gives someone else permission to enact a proclamation that is more strict, the governor’s proclamation is the controlling proclamation and mayors do not have the authority on their own to issue a more strict proclamation.
Frey said the Iowa City attorney said home rule gives cities authority to pass laws or legislation more strict than what the state passes as long as it does not conflict with the state’s rules. Frey said it is up to Mayor Trevor Willis to decide whether he wants to include in the proclamation something that is more strict with the understanding it could be challenged.
“We just point this out because we wanted to be sure that the council was aware and the mayor was aware of the legal landscape, if you will, on some of these issues,” Frey said. “The safe harbor is to stay within the governor’s proclamations as best we can. We don’t have any issues then of dealing with potential lawsuits from the ACLU or similar organizations.”
Frey suggested the council consider a resolution in which the council would suspend garage and yard sales and similar events.
“Our suggestion is to change that last paragraph so that the council suggests that they be suspended but the resolution doesn’t report to do something that it cannot do and this is to prohibit,” Frey said. “That still leaves the stage open for the mayor if the mayor chooses to incorporate that request into a mayoral proclamation and then we wait to see if anybody wants to challenge it.”
Willis questioned the point of having a resolution with the suggested wording change in the resolution. Frey said the resolution would be an expression of the council’s will by requesting people suspend garage and yard sales.
The council also passed a resolution suspending water service shutoffs for the city. The resolution extends the water shut-off deadline for the April 2020 billing cycle to 30 days after the state of emergency is terminated.
