CAMANCHE — Camanche City Hall will be closed temporarily to the public due to city staff members' possible exposure to the coronavirus.
A release from the city says city offices will remain closed to the public until July 13, when the city will reassess its circumstances. City hall staff will be available by telephone message and email but may not be accessible immediately, the release states.
The release says the city is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of city hall staff and the community.
“We will continue to react to situations as they arise in order to maneuver through these ever-changing times,” Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said in the press release. “We appreciate your patience.”
