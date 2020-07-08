CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a request from the Camanche Days board for the organization to hold a fireworks display in August.
Camanche Days Event Organizer Brenda Larkey proposed Tuesday the city consider granting a request from the organization to put on fireworks at 9 p.m. Aug. 1. The council voted 5-0 to approve the request. Larkey announced in late June the cancellation of Camanche Days festivities.
Larkey said Camanche Days Board members will arrange for required permits with Fire Chief Dave Schutte. She said they will also initiate a fundraising campaign. Larkey said the theme of the fireworks will be publicized as the Camanche Days Class of 2020 fireworks spectacular, hosted by the Camanche Days Board, City of Camanche and Camanche School District.
Larkey said the group’s plan is to parade the Camanche Days prince and princess scholarship winners through the gathering crowd over the practice field 15 minutes before the start of fireworks. She added the front row will be reserved for the Class of 2020.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida believes the city and Camanche Days board members could enforce social distancing and still have some kind of recognition at the event. Kida noted individuals at the Clinton July 4 events took social distancing seriously on their own. He also referenced the Decorah community pool, which painted circles around the grass area for people to sit in while maintaining social distancing.
“If we went about painting areas for people to stay and gather on the grass that would help promote that social distancing aspect,” Kida said. “And as well we had some other ideas about maybe having just people bring their lawn chairs and stay in those areas on the grass and park in the parking lots. That may also help alleviate a lot of the mass traffic that exits the facility all at one time if people are staying in their cars.”
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said he believes there is a built-in, inherent social distancing that takes place at fireworks displays under normal circumstances.
“Most of the people whether they’re in their car or they get out of their car, it’s just them and their families,” Willis said. “And seems to be everybody social distances anyway. So this, I think, it‘s going to be easy to get done.”
Kida said the only caveat is if there is a “no fireworks order” put in place. He added if the city does not get rain “this could all be for nothing.”
Larkey said she intends to send letters to sponsors who allocated funds for Camanche Days, asking them if they want to use the funds for fireworks, carry over the funds for next year’s Camanche Days or if they want refunds. She hopes to have all fundraising completed by July 24.
