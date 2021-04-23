CAMANCHE — Camanche officials are looking into a request to provide yard waste collection at the curb.
There was a request from a Camanche resident at the April 6 council meeting for the city to consider collecting yard waste at the curb utilizing the container system, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The city contacted Republic Services to see if the company could help the city with this type of program, Kida said. Republic Services currently services the city’s solid waste and recycling needs, Kida noted.
The yard waste collection service is not currently offered in Republic’s office in Clinton but is a service they can implement, Republic Services Manager Matt Pivit said. If implemented, a cart would be provided for every household in Camanche, he said.
The carts would be serviced weekly from April through the end of November. The collection would be limited to the contents of the cart. Bags, bundles and items next to the cart would not be accepted, Pivit said. The cost would be $5 per month, per home and would be added to the regular garbage bill. The fee would be paid monthly. All households would be charged whether or not they utilize the service, he said.
“I can’t make a decision whether the council wants to move forward with it but I could tell you that if you did, we would work with you to implement that program just like we did with the garbage and the recycling,” Pivit said.
The Republic trucks will not be able to get to the 29 Oaks neighborhood, Pivit said. When modeling the price of $5 per household, the 29 Oaks households were included in the estimate, Pivit said. However, Pivit said he could potentially see the 29 Oaks neighborhood being an exception if Republic Services does not have a different method for them to get rid of their debris.
“When I modeled the pricing, I did include those households,” Pivit said. “However, since modeling it, I’ve been thinking about it. Because what are we going to do there? And that’s something that I will probably go back and see. I hate to start making exceptions but that is a neighborhood that is not on the program now like the rest of the town.”
Pivit does not believe removing the 29 Oaks neighborhood from the quote will move the needle enough to make or break a decision on providing the service, he said.
Pivit anticipates about 50% of households would utilize the service on a weekly basis, he said. Over the course of the year, he believes everyone will use it a couple times.
“The reason why every city doesn’t offer it all the time is it tends to be some citizens, some residents use it a lot. Others use it very little,” Pivit said. “There isn’t really equity in use on something like that. A lot of it has to do with just the way people’s yards are, how much gardening people do. Do you mulch your grass or do you bag your grass? I mean there’s lots of options people have.”
Councilman Dave Bowman is concerned with the cost to residents for the program, he said. Based on the number of households in the city, the city would be asking citizens to spend about $100,000 a year on a service estimated to be used by half of the households, he noted.
“I think that’s concerning,” Bowman said. “And of course, there will be a lot of people quite surprised when they see a new $15 charge on their next whatever the next water bill would be or sewer bill to cover the new expense. So I think we certainly would want to communicate to our populous on what’s going on and why this money is being spent or why they’re being charged this money before we get too many irate citizens about it. I’m just concerned about spending that much money on something not everybody or not even close to everybody is going to use.”
Last time the city discussed yard waste collection, the council talked about not doing away with burning, Councilman Brent Brightman noted. He questioned the sense of having a cart if the city will continue to allow burning. He also referenced four months the cart will not be utilized but the homeowners will still pay the $5 monthly fee.
The proposed rate would be higher if it was only charged for eight months, Pivit said. The program is popular in other cities among residents who utilize the service, he added.
“It is a popular program with the people that use it,” Pivit said. “It’s very popular. As you guys probably see. I mean there’s a reason why you asked for it. There’s people that really like that kind of system. It’s just not used by everybody.”
The council did not take any action on yard waste collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.