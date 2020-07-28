CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District is planning to announce Aug. 10 which return-to-learn plan it intends to utilize when students return to school.
The district’s return-to-learn plan includes options for education through an in-person system, online system or a hybrid system. Due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation, the online option can only be used with permission from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education.
Students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will be at school every school day whether the district utilizes the in-person or hybrid option, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker confirmed. The district will take steps to reduce groups of students to more effectively track social distancing, Parker added.
If the school district utilizes the hybrid model, students in grades five through 12 would be at school for five days every two weeks. Students would attend in-person classes three times one week and two times the other week. A second group of students would follow the opposite schedule.
“To meet the governor’s proclamation and expectation that students would have a minimum of 50% of their instruction in person, on one week, one group of students would have in-person instruction for three days and online instruction for two,” Parker said. “And then the following week we would flip flop that where the other group would have in-person instruction for three and online learning for two.”
Parker said the hybrid plan is the plan to which the district has devoted the most time. Parker added he would not be surprised to see the hybrid plan enacted by the district. Parker also noted the coronavirus surge in the country, adding he does not know what Iowa will look like in another three or four weeks.
“I just don’t feel comfortable saying we’re going to complete in person or we’re definitely going to hybrid,” Parker said. “I don’t know. I feel pretty confident in saying we are going to have an option where kids will be back in school. And certainly either way for the younger kids they’re going to be in school every day. And we’ll work on what that would look like with a hybrid compared to what would be the normal in-person.”
Board member Todd Gravert questioned whether the district was considering hiring long-term substitutes.
Parker believes the district could find itself in a situation where it does not have enough substitute teachers even if the district hires long-term substitute teachers. The district is looking at internal options, such as redistribution of district staff, Parker said. The district in normal years needs substitutes every day of the school year, Parker added.
“When we go through all this, we still have to be mindful of how we approach staffing and the cost benefit,” Parker said. “You know, I know there’s a line of thought out there to go out there and hire subs right now but then that limits us in resources in other areas. And it’s a balancing act. I’m not saying it’s not important. But we have to be aware of balancing that compared with availability of subs. And I really think at this stage of the game we’re looking to try to stay self-sufficient if we can and still looking to involve our substitutes when needed.”
Board member Albert McManus believes the district should let parents know which plan the district plans to utilize at least two weeks before the first day of school, which is Aug. 24. McManus cited the need for parents to plan for daycare.
“If I’m looking at it, I’m personally thinking as a parent I want to know two weeks out at the latest that this is at least the plan,” McManus said. “Every person knows that it’s probably going to change. It’s probably going to change within a month of school quite honestly, if I think things out.”
Board member Peg Wolf also supported a two-week notice for parents on which plan the district will utilize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.