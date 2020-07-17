CLINTON — Health officials say local COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to rise, as a push is underway to reopen schools this coming fall.
Just last month, Whiteside County, Illinois, reported 167 cases and 14 deaths as of June 18. One month later, Whiteside County is now reporting 233 cases and 16 deaths.
In Clinton County, there were 68 positive cases as of June 17. Now, Clinton County has reported a total of 156 cases.
