CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency elected not to submit a bid for 25,000 tons of material from a Wisconsin company.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Director of Operations Brad Seward said he was approached by Greg Faherty of the Faherty Transfer Station in Platteville, Wisconsin, inquiring if the agency wanted to bid on 25,000 tons of garbage. Seward said the agency in 2015 offered a bid on 20 tons of material but the Faherty Transfer Station proceeded with a bid from Dubuque.
“His current contract with Dubuque is increasing and he’s curious to know if we’re interested in bidding on 25,000 tons of garbage,” Seward said.”
Seward added in his opinion he does not believe the board needs the business. Seward added the Clinton County landfill’s intake has increased since 2015 from around 40,000 tons to about 50,000 tons. He believes the landfill is at its comfort level right now for intake.
Board Chairman and Camanche representative Paul Varner believes the landfill has enough going on right now and does not need to take on any additional tonnage.
Welton representative Daniel Vosatka questioned what the tonnage would do for landfill capacity if the landfill did not have the cell work going on right now. Seward said the 25,000 tons would be about 150% of the landfill’s normal intake. He said the increased intake would also fill up the landfill’s cell quicker. He stated the brand new cell is projected to last 8 years but would only have a life of 5 or 6 years if they take in the additional 25,000 tons of garbage.
Varner added there will be a lot of houses coming down in Clinton, material that will go to the landfill. He added the railroad is making improvements on the old railroad bridge crossing the Mississippi River, which will also lead to more material coming to the landfill. He stressed there will be a lot of waste that the landfill usually does not get.
Seward believes the landfill will see an uptick of material once the COVID-19 virus “is out of the way.”
”I just talked to one contractor who says he has a contract with Clinton for 26 of those houses,” Seward said. “That’s a lot of houses for one contractor to have but apparently he was awarded the contract for 26 of those.”
