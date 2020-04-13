CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board last week approved a motion to continue to utilize Barker Lemar for engineering services, contingent on the same cost for services.
The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board voted 9-0 to approve the motion to ask Barker Lemar to extend the current contract at the current rate for fiscal year 2021.
Board Chairman Paul Varner, the Camanche representative on the board, suggested the board continue utilizing the services of Barker Lemar for fiscal year 2021. He cited the construction of a new cell at the Clinton County landfill, which was approved at the March board meeting, and the coronavirus pandemic, stating the board should continue with services from Barker Lemar through at least fiscal year 2021.
"Especially with the cell being built, I don't know whether it would be wise to change courses in the middle of the stream," Varner said. "And now of course with coronavirus, that throws another clinker into it. I would ask that the board consider extending the contract for a year so we can get this cell built under the same contractor or same engineering firm and we can get past this coronavirus garbage."
Board member Garey Chrones, the DeWitt representative on the board, believes the board will need to ask Barker Lemar if the company is willing to extend the contract for another year.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tom Determann, the Clinton County representative on the board, suggested Barker Lemar may want an increase, such as an increase of 2% or 3%.
CCASWA Director of Operations Brad Seward said they can ask Barker Lemar if that firm is willing to proceed at the current rate.
"Right now we can ask them and see if they're willing to go with it," Seward said. "If you give me the go ahead to renew, I'll ask them if they're willing to renew at the current contract and if they're not then I guess we'll have to come back to the board."
