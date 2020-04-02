CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced Thursday it has extended the period during which classes will be delivered online through the end of the semester.
This includes all of the college’s Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community College campuses and other locations.
All EICC buildings will remain closed through at least April 30. Commencement ceremonies scheduled for mid-May have been canceled.
EICC Chancellor Don Doucette said the college continues its commitment to the success of all its students and in ensuring they successfully reach their goals. The college’s faculty has reflected that commitment, providing quality content in their courses while adapting to these changing circumstances.
“We realize this has been a difficult time for students and their families,” said Doucette. “On behalf of the EICC community, we extend our best hopes and wishes to all our students.”
The college will be reaching out to graduating students to determine an alternative method for celebrating their success.
