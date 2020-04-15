CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association approved a motion Wednesday to allocate $10,000 to the Disaster Recovery Coalition of Clinton County, a group working to respond to the immediate and long-term needs of families and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clinton County Development Association Board intends to use funds from a grant that it expects the Clinton School District to forfeit.
Board Treasurer Dave Sivright referenced an expiring grant of $26,000 that was awarded to the Clinton School District in the 2018 grant cycle. After the grant was awarded to the school district to buy furniture, the district decided to reconstruct the high school and wanted to wait to see if the referendum passed for the high school project before making a decision on the purchase of furniture.
The CCDA in September 2019 denied a request from the Clinton School District to use grant funds earmarked for the furniture to purchase a computer cart and computers. The CCDA found the revision to the proposal was a change in scope from the grant request. A bond referendum not to exceed over $38.8 million passed in March for construction of the new high school. Sivright said the district did not act on the grant and is not yet prepared to buy the furniture. Clinton School District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said the district's intent is to forfeit the grant, according to Sivright.
The motion approved by the CCDA states the board will provide a check of $10,000 to the County Disaster Relief Coalition. The remaining $16,000 from the grant will go back into the CCDA's general fund.
Board President Matt Stammeyer suggested Sivright receive a letter of intent from the Clinton School District to forfeit the grant.
The coalition, which announced it had been activated last week, involves more than 15 human services organizations that are committed to coordinating services and providing available resources to individual households, organizations, agencies and groups addressing the unmet needs relating to Clinton County's long-term recovery from the pandemic.
The needs include post-traumatic stress counseling; relocation assistance and financial assistance for basic needs created by the disaster; infrastructure assistance to organizations impacted by the disaster and hindered in providing necessary aid to disaster victims; and augmentation of emergency services being provided through individual organizations where it is appropriate.
