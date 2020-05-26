CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association Board is weighing whether it wants to earmark funds for future grant cycles in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on gaming funds.
Clinton County Development Association President Matt Stammeyer asked if the board wanted to consider allocating funds specifically for spring and fall grants and whether the board wanted to prepare for another situation similar to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board already has decided it will proceed with the spring grant cycle but will not award fall grants this year.
Stammeyer said if the organization supports setting money aside for this fund, he suggested taking small amounts of money to set aside until it reaches a cap, which would be decided by the board. Stammeyer said if the board chooses to allocate funds specifically for the grant cycles, it would have funds available if another situation arises in which it has less funds than expected.
“If this comes up again, we have that money already built to give them,” Stammeyer said. “We can still go through with the same things but we basically instead of spending money on what we believe is going to come, in we already have it and then we can adjust after that...”
Board Director Brigham Tubbs said it was an “interesting idea” and something the board can do. However, he said the board would have to reduce the spring and fall grant pools to get the funding.
“It’s certainly something we could consider but the point is you’ll just further reduce the pools of spring and fall,” Tubbs said.
Stammeyer said the funding would have to come from the two grant pools or on long-term pledges. He suggested a 5- or 6-year goal to reach the desired amount in the fund.
CCDA Board Vice President Les Shields‘ issue with earmarking funds for grants is that the organization’s main mission is to distribute casino gaming funds to non-profit and governmental organizations in Clinton County. Shields said that is the organization’s “overriding purpose,” a purpose he believes it will not meet if it sets aside funds for another purpose.
“I strongly agree with us holding enough back that if the casino ceased operations we could still meet our long-term commitments,” Shields said. “We’re still able to pay off our long-term commitments. But beyond that point... I am troubled by the fact that we are not then fulfilling our main mission, which is to distribute proceeds received from casino operations to non-profits and government agencies in Clinton County.”
Board Secretary Peg Wolf questioned why the organization would delay giving out funds the agency has available.
“You don’t know what the future’s going to hold but if you have projects here where it would be distributed, why would we take away from that in order to build up money for something that we don’t even know is going to come down the pipe or not,” Wolf asked.
Stammeyer said he did not disagree with the board’s discussion.
The board did not take any action on whether to allocate funds for future grant cycles.
