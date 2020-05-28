CLINTON — Citizens First Bank donated $20,000 to the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa on Thursday to celebrate the bank’s 20th anniversary.
The bank originally had a year’s worth of plans to celebrate the milestone. However, the bank had to turn to an alternative plan to limit staff member and customers’ exposure during the current coronavirus pandemic.
“As our management team contemplated how to best celebrate, what really seemed to be a good fit was just helping United Way,” Citizens First Bank Marketing Coordinator Carrie Donaire said. “That way it stays local. We’re so proud to be a local bank so we want that contribution to stay local and have a long-standing history with United Way.
“We have volunteered for years really throughout the whole 20-year history of the bank. We’ve always volunteered and participated with contributions as well. So that seemed like the right fit. Keeping these dollars local.”
Earlier this spring, the Citizens First Bank lending team worked with area businesses to process Paycheck Protection Program loans for 183 businesses totaling $14.9 million.
