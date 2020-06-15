blue logo

DUBUQUE — The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the spring 2020 semester. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Andrew

Lucy Urbain

Bellevue

Giana Michels

Rebecca Schroeder

Charlotte

Katelinn Carstensen

Clinton

Krista Atkinson

Lauren Demotta

DeWitt

Amber Haack

Goose Lake

Leah Schaefer

La Motte

Alexis Curler

Bailey Theisen

Monmouth

Kara Gnade

Morrison, Illinois

Peyton Tegeler

Lauren Vos

UW-Green Bay announces spring 2020 semester honors

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the spring 2020 semester.

Natalie Osterhaus, of Chadwick, Illinois, earned a high honors designation.

Winkel named to Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list

BEREA, Ohio — Allison Winkel of Fulton, Illinois, a graduate of Fulton High School majoring in music theater, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

French named to USF spring 2020 dean’s list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matthew French of Camanche was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2020 dean’s list. French is majoring in Sports Management.

