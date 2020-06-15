DUBUQUE — The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the spring 2020 semester. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Andrew
Lucy Urbain
Bellevue
Giana Michels
Rebecca Schroeder
Charlotte
Katelinn Carstensen
Clinton
Krista Atkinson
Lauren Demotta
DeWitt
Amber Haack
Goose Lake
Leah Schaefer
La Motte
Alexis Curler
Bailey Theisen
Monmouth
Kara Gnade
Morrison, Illinois
Peyton Tegeler
Lauren Vos
UW-Green Bay announces spring 2020 semester honors
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the spring 2020 semester.
Natalie Osterhaus, of Chadwick, Illinois, earned a high honors designation.
Winkel named to Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list
BEREA, Ohio — Allison Winkel of Fulton, Illinois, a graduate of Fulton High School majoring in music theater, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
French named to USF spring 2020 dean’s list
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matthew French of Camanche was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2020 dean’s list. French is majoring in Sports Management.
