“You’re going to feel a poke,” nurse Salli Graham told Kay Goddard before injecting her with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Wasn’t much of a poke! I barely felt it!” said Goddard, 70, of rural DeWitt, after it was over.
Goddard was one of more than 200 people who went to the DeWitt Community Center on Friday where Clinton County Public Health administered shots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The vaccination clinic was one of three in Clinton and Jackson counties last week. All told, more than 1,600 COVID-19 shots were given over the course of two days at the events, a sign of progress in the fight against the pandemic, said local health officials, who hope to see even more vaccine access in coming weeks as production ramps up by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Locally, public health, pharmacies and medical offices are hampered only by availability of doses in their efforts to get people vaccinated and curb the pandemic.
The White House announced last week that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.
In addition to large clinics, people who qualify also are getting shots at Hartig Drug in Bellevue and Preston, Scott Drug Pharmacy in DeWitt and Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa, as well as at local medical offices.
Goddard said getting vaccinated seemed like the right thing to do.
“I like the idea of not being afraid of getting infected. Plus, my kids have been begging me to, and my husband has health problems.” Goddard said. Her husband, Chuck, also received a shot.
As of Monday morning, 5,083 people in Clinton County had received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,988 had received the second dose. Clinton County has a population of about 46,400. In Jackson County 2,771 had received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,355 people the second dose. Jackson County has a population of about 19,400.
Vaccinations began in late December as frontline healthcare workers and long-term care patients and staff received the first shots in Iowa. That list was expanded to people 65 and older, as well as other essential workers – such as law enforcement, teachers, and first responders – in February. People with disabilities and their caregivers, as well as workers in some crucial manufacturing sectors also qualify.
The Iowa Department of Health widened the scope Monday to include people 64 to 18 with chronic medical conditions who may have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“The list is quite extensive,” said Michele Cullen, who oversees public health in Clinton and Jackson counties. Details on who falls into the various medical condition categories can be found by visiting cdc.gov/coronavirus and clicking on the “vaccines” tab.
The IDPH’s announcement of the change came last Friday as several Iowa counties reported they were nearing completion for vaccinating previous priority population groups.
Cullen said she and others overseeing vaccination efforts at the local level were told in a phone call with state officials last Friday that while the vaccination population categories have been widened, it doesn’t necessarily mean the vaccine supply will increase.
However, besides the 800 and 400 weekly doses public health is receiving in Clinton and Jackson counties respectively, additional doses continue to make their way here through the federal pharmacy partnership, Cullen said.
Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa is one of 118 sites across Iowa that is part of the federal program, said Matt Osterhaus. That program was the source of the almost 1,200 Pfizer vaccines administered at Friday’s clinic, which was a partnership between Osterhaus Pharmacy, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the local public health office.
“We had a great day moving the vaccination rate in the Maquoketa area forward,” he said of the clinic. “The Osterhaus Pharmacy team, along with a crew of volunteers from all over Jackson County, administered 1,194 vaccines. It gives me great satisfaction to know we have taken a big step in the right direction to keeping the communities we serve safe and healthy.”
This week HyVee and Community Health Care Inc. in Clinton are both expected to receive 200 and 160 doses respectively through the federal program, Cullen said.
As of Monday, 19.9% of Iowans had received at least one vaccination dose and 8.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Washington Post’s vaccination tracker. The weekly change in doses administered in Iowa went up 70% in the last week, with an average of 27,600 doses per day administered.
Osterhaus believes that locally, people who want the vaccine should be able to get it in the next several months.
“Early summer is still very realistic,” he said. “These vaccines are safe, they’re effective and they are the right thing to do to get this pandemic under control.”
People at both the DeWitt and Maquoketa clinics expressed relief and happiness at being able get their shots, Cullen and Osterhaus said. The clinics flowed smoothly.
In Maquoketa, a half dozen volunteers were directing traffic and working to ease congestion in the parking lot. When people entered Pearson Hall, they picked up their paperwork at a registration table and then were directed to one of several tables, with two nurses per table, set up in a row where the shots were being administered.
People moved quickly through, even though rows of chairs spaced six feet apart were set up for people to wait for an open nurse.
Everyone who received the shot Friday was automatically signed up for their second shot.
Duetta Banowetz of Charlotte said her motivation to get the vaccine was because her husband, Ron Banowetz, spent 15 days in the hospital with COVID-19. They both got their first dose.
“I didn’t even feel anything,” Banowetz said. “I saw that on TV. They showed people getting the shot and they didn’t even move … It went in so smooth. I was impressed with that.”
“I hope it does the trick; that’s what I’m hoping for. Personally, I’m not too much of a fan of shots, but since it’s so widespread I said ‘you know, you better do it this time.’”
Ashley Reiter, a purchasing clerk at Osterhaus Pharmacy, helped people arriving find an available nurse for a shot.
“It’s been a well-oiled machine so far. Not a lot of people waiting in chairs,” Reiter said Friday morning.
“Honestly, I’m ready for the end of the month when everyone here is getting their second dose, and maybe some of the weight of the world can be lifted. That’s what it feels like doing this for the past year. I’ve gone from partially gray to mostly gray,” she said.
At the DeWitt clinic, Waltraud Mangelsen, 82, said her family encouraged her to get the vaccination.
“In the beginning I wondered, ‘Do I need it?’ But my family made sure I came,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.