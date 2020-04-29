IOWA CITY — U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, has announced several grants have been awarded to municipal and regional airports located across Iowa’s Second Congressional District, including the Clinton Municipal Airport.
These grants, which were part of the CARES Act, are in addition to the funding they already receive from the federal government and meant to provide direct economic relief from losses caused by COVID-19.
Airports that have received grants and the amount each received include:
- Clinton Municipal – $30,000.
- Davenport Municipal – $69,000.
- Fairfield Municipal – $30,000.
- Iowa City Municipal – $69,000.
- Osceola Municipal – $30,000.
- Oskaloosa Municipal – $30,000.
- Pella Municipal – $69,000.
- Southeast Iowa Regional (Burlington) – $669,000.
- Washington Municipal – $30,000.
“Airports in our smaller towns play a critical role in fueling economic development in their communities and throughout the region, allowing them to grow,” said Loebsack. “During these times, when many businesses are shut down, the use of local airports have also dropped, creating financial hardship for those running the airports. I am pleased this funding is being made available to smaller, municipal airports to help them stay afloat in these difficult times.”
