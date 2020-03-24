CLINTON — Businesses across Clinton, both big and small, are entering uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Every day, they are changing the way they operate to ensure that they are complying with the orders from the governors of either Illinois or Iowa, depending on which side of the river they are on. At the same time, they are dealing with a rocky stock market and the potentially devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic could have on the nation’s economy.
Despite all of the adversities many business owners are facing in the Gateway area, Andy Sokolovich, of the Clinton Regional Development Corp., says business owners are ready to weather this storm.
“Everybody in the Clinton region is prepared,” Sokolovich told the Clinton Herald on Tuesday. “They are taking advantage of the available resources. So there is no panic. Everybody is planning and preparing.”
Sokolovich says many of the companies he spoke to are composed. He mentioned in the short term, businesses are rolling out procedures to see how they can still maintain high production with reduced staff. Additionally, he says this is becoming a human resource situation. Businesses are ensuring their employees are safe and working with those who may become ill.
With the pandemic being fluid, Sokolovich says it is still too soon to determine what long-term impact this will have on the local economy.
“I think at this point it’s a little too early, but I think in situations like this often there are opportunities revealed,” Sokolovich said.
Those opportunities range from grants and low-interest loans each state is offering businesses. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday she launched a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program. It will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reynolds says small businesses are vital to Iowa’s economy.
“Small businesses are the source of thriving main streets and community pride across Iowa,” Reynolds said via a press release. “The Small Business Relief Grant Program is another way we can support our small businesses during this unprecedented time.”
Over in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker is also finding ways to help small businesses. He announced the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the state’s eligibility for disaster assistance loans for small businesses facing financial hardship.
Both governors are being proactive by trying to do whatever is possible to save small businesses. Maureen Miller, president and CEO of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, says what is important is for business owners to stay in tune with the available resources.
“My job is to remain positive and upbeat and continue to look for the silver lining in all of this,” Miller said. “However, we also have to be realistic about this. One of the bits of information we passed out to our businesses is a webinar happening (Wednesday,) and the theme is ‘plan, don’t panic.’”
Miller says business owners taking time out to educate themselves and reaching out to ensure they receive all the assistance out there could make the difference. In addition, she says perhaps this pandemic will be a learning lesson for everyone.
