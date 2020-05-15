CLINTON — Peaceful River Promotions donated masks to local fire and police departments Friday.
The organization donated K95 masks to multiple local first responder organizations, the Fulton Police Department, Andover Fire Department, McCausland Fire Department and Durant Ambulance.
Business owner Sheila Bosworth said that during the period when businesses were closed, their promotional products company was selling masks and personal protective equipment to area agencies. She said they ordered extras and started a fundraiser so community members could donate funds for masks.
"We had raised some money so I said we're going to give away what we can right now because we have the masks," Bosworth said. "And so our goal was to help organizations that didn't need many, so it's hard for them to buy. They aren't going to buy bulk and maybe the hardware store's out. So we were trying to donate to smaller agencies to help them get what they needed."
Bosworth believes they have delivered anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 masks. This includes about 10,000 blue masks and 500 to 600 cotton masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.