CLINTON — Organizers of local Memorial Day events have announced their programs will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and group size restrictions.
Ed Staszewski, Clinton County Veterans Affairs director, said Clinton’s annual service was canceled but will be back in 2021. Charles Duax, representing Camanche Memorial Day service organizers, announced Camanche’s program also is canceled this year.
“After much thought, the members of the Memorial Committee, which consists of Chairman Gene Steensen, Bob Krajnovich and Roberta Gee, have canceled the year’s Memorial Day program,” Staszewski said of the program that takes place each year at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
“Our veterans have not been forgotten,” Staszewski said. “Their names from Clinton and Fulton, Illinois will be read on that day.”
In making the Camanche announcement, Duax said residents for many years have gathered at Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche for a Memorial Day service to honor veterans from that community who have died.
“Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus, this year there will be no service,” he said. “Please honor and remember those buried at Rose Hill and, in addition, those that have passed this past year.”
Staszewski said AMVETS Post 28 in Clinton will still accept old, used American flags that can be placed in the dropbox at the Post, 1317 S. 17th St. They also can be dropped off at his office at 1900 N. Third St., in Clinton. For more information, call Staszewski at 242-1151.
