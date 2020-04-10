CLINTON — Area churches are adjusting to limitations in services they can offer due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Father Ken Kuntz, pastor at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, said the parish at first received directive that there was to be no drinking from the chalice at Communion and no shaking hands during the Sign of Peace.
Kuntz said they were later told public Masses were not to be celebrated and then were instructed that churches could not be open to the public. Kuntz said despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince of Peace church staff is maintaining outreach with parishioners and the community.
“We are maintaining contact via emails, our parish website, letters and telephone calls,” Kuntz said. “We are still preparing meals for the Victory Center several times each month, but they are served by staff from the Center. We have given blessings over the phone to the sick and dying.”
Kuntz said they offer the Sacrament of Reconciliation by appointment only and the 6-foot separation protocol is maintained during all appointments. He added they cannot hear confessions over the phone. He said they can also have baptisms, weddings and funerals with no more than 10 people present, a stipulation that also applies to burials.
Kuntz, Father John Stack and Deacon Jeff Schuetzle have recorded messages available on the parish’s website and Kuntz has been reading stories to children through the website.
Mass on Easter Sunday can be viewed on the parish website, https://www.jcpop.org/
Kuntz and Deacon Schuetzle plan to visit homes on Easter Sunday afternoon to give front yard blessings.
“We’re telling people to pray, encourage and care for one another,” Kuntz said. “God is with us even in the most difficult times, offering us his peace and the assurance of his love.”
Zion Lutheran Church is also adapting to restrictions due to the coronavirus. Pastor Mark Luepke said they have had no children and youth activities in the evenings, no group gatherings, no meetings or studies, no outside groups and no mid-week or weekend worship services.
Luepke said they are broadcasting a Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on KROS radio, something they’ve done since the early 1940s. He said they have a group of six or seven people for music, responses and sound. Luepke preaches and leads the service. Luepke encourages members and friends to tune in to the service on KROS so they can still worship together.
“I am grateful to have heard such positive feedback from our members and others in the community in regards to this worship service opportunity on the radio,” Luepke said.
Luepke said they will broadcast the worship service on Easter Sunday. He added while it is difficult to not gather together to worship during Holy Week and Easter weekend, they are making changes for the sake of others.
“In addition to praying, we are doing what we can to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Luepke said. “To not gather together for a while is an inconvenience to us. But let’s remember those for whom it is much more than an inconvenience. Let us continue to pray for those who are ill, those are grieving, those who work in the medical and health care field, those who are hurting financially and those who are afraid. Let us do what we can to help others. And if caring for others means to not physically gather together on Easter Sunday this year, we can do that.”
Zion Lutheran Church can be found online at http://www.zionlutheranclinton.org/
Representatives of First United Methodist Church say their biggest change is not being able to gather in person on Sunday mornings for worship, fellowship, Bible study and meetings. They have taken extra measures to sanitize the facility on a daily basis and keep social distancing for the safety of church staff.
Their Sunday worship services are available through the radio and on Facebook and on the church’s website, http://www.fumcclinton.com/
They are utilizing Zoom and Google hangouts for Bible study and Youth Ministry and maintaining outreach with church family through weekly announcements and a devotion in the middle of the week through email and Facebook. Church members last week delivered palm leaves as part of Palm Sunday.
They will have a 9:30 a.m. Easter service Sunday morning, available on the website and through the church’s Facebook page. Church representatives say children sent out handmade Easter cards to all members. They have also gone out into the community this week to provide Easter baskets with food for families.
St. John Lutheran Church Pastor Daniel Pool said that for the past few weeks they have posted videos of services on Facebook, YouTube and on their website, stjohn-clinton-ia.org
They will have an Easter service available Sunday morning. He adds they also have their service available on KROS at 9:30 a.m., which they have had available for decades. Each Sunday, they have offered private Holy Communion in the sanctuary from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All groups are limited to under 10 people, Pool said.
“We are doing what we can to ensure our members have access to God’s Word and support,” Pool said. “In fact, we have been able to reach friends and family around the country in greater numbers.”
