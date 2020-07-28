As coronavirus cases have continued to rise in Eastern Iowa, several local restaurants temporarily closed their doors out of caution.
Bluff Lake Catfish Farm in rural Jackson County, the Pub Club in Lost Nation and Korner Stop Ice Cream in Sabula were among establishments that posted details of the changes on their Facebook pages.
The closures were evidence of the ongoing hardships the global pandemic is causing restaurants, manufacturers and mom-and-pop shops in Eastern Iowa.
A survey of businesses in Jackson and Clinton counties showed more than 75% have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Revenue, cash flow, employee health, and consumer confidence topped the list of concerns in the survey conducted in May by the University of Northern Iowa for the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Besides reducing staff and having employees work remotely, some businesses temporarily closed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed restaurant dining rooms March 17 and allowed them to reopen with some restrictions on May 1. However, the upswing in new cases locally prompted Bluff Lake to close last weekend.
“Safety is very important to us and we have the responsibility to do our part to keep you safe. Thank you for understanding and have a safe and healthy weekend,” the popular regional restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. The Pub Club said Thursday it was closing to help slow the spread of the virus and thanked customers for their understanding during this uncertain time. Meanwhile, Korner Stop closed July 18 as it awaited COVID-19 test results for employees, all of which were negative. The store reopened Saturday afternoon.
Reynolds extended the state’s Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration through Aug. 23. That means the COVID-19 mitigation measures currently in place for Iowa businesses will continue, including bars and restaurants ensuring 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual who is dining or drinking; ensuring all patrons have a seat at either a table or the bar; and limiting patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet.
