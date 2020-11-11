CLINTON – Clinton County Board of Supervisors decided Wednesday to close county buildings due due to the increase of COVID-19 positivity rates in Clinton County.
Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen told Supervisors that positivity rates in Clinton County and the State of Iowa are alarming and people need to be aware that the virus is widespread, the County said in a press release Wednesday.
Supervisors decided to close county buildings to the public. Residents can make appointments to conduct business with the county.
Buildings will close at noon Thursday and remain closed until further notice.
The Clinton County Courthouse will continue to be open for court activities as scheduled.
Residents who would like to make an appointment with offices in the Clinton County Administration Building should call those offices at the numbers listed on the county's website, https://www.clintoncounty- ia.gov/Contact_Us.
Supervisors ask that residents follow healthy hygiene practices, stay at home when sick, practice physical distancing and use a face covering in community settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
