In a report issued by Monday, Clinton County health officials stated that the county had recorded 120 new cases in the previous seven days and three new cases in the previous three days. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is at 13.4%.
But the report also noted that many people are doing home rapid tests, which are not reported to the state.
In Region 5, to which Clinton County belongs, 173 people are hospitalized. Of those patients, Genesis has 41 and MercyOne has eight.
Fifty-four percent of Clinton County residents have started or completed their COVID-19 vaccination series. A total of 7,494 booster shots have been given.
Clinton County Public Health will not have a COVID vaccine clinic this week. The department will have clinics on Wednesdays in January beginning Jan. 5. Check the Clinton County Health Department Facebook page for information. Most pharmacies have COVID vaccine available, as do MercyOne and Genesis DeWitt clinics, the health department stated on its Facebook page.
