Assault
• Jeffrey W. Sirtak, 31, 1850 Glendale Road, No. 52, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault, second offense. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was imposed. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Dec. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sex offender registration violation
• William Kramer Jr., 27, 2475 S. 14th St., pleaded guilty to sex offender registration violation, first offense, and was ordered to serve 38 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 38 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Feb. 17 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• Jeffrey W. Sirtak, 31, 1850 Glendale Road, No. 52, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was imposed. A $750 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
