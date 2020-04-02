Not filed
• One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor against Jordan J. Kemp, 18, 504 Sixth Ave. North, was not filed. He was accused March 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Justin A. Hundley, 28, 617 Kenilworth Court, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was imposed. A $750 fine was suspended. One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, and one count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, were both dismissed. He was accused July 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Justin A. Hundley, 28, 617 Kenilworth Court, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was imposed. A $750 fine was imposed. One count of willful injury causing bodily injury was dismissed. He was accused Sept. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Devonte J. Jones, 25, 1150 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to assault and was ordered to serve six days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for six days served. A $100 fine was imposed. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was dismissed. He was accused Dec. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• Kelly N. Ooton, 29, 2515 N. Third St., Apt. 8, was found guilty by court of compulsory education violation, first offense, and was fined $150. She was accused Jan. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Nicole R. Kimble, 24, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apr. 208, pleaded guilty to contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. She was accused March 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Damon Cochran, 27, 209 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, obstructing a public way, and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He was accused March 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Lindsey A. Kuelper, 25, 431 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. She was accused Dec. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Cesar Diaz, 34, 315 First Ave., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. A $315 fine was imposed. Diaz pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was accused Feb. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Paul A. Garrity, 52, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and was ordered to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 59 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused April 28, 2019, by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Jessica Hopkins, 40, 723 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. She was ordered to complete 75 hours of community service. She was accused Jan. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Eluding
• Jacob M. Dau, 38, 258 Myra Place, pleaded guilty to eluding, speed over 25 over limit. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. Dau pleaded guilty to driving while barred. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. Dau pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and was ordered to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail with 345 days suspended and credit for 20 days served. A $315 fine was suspended. He was accused Feb. 10 by the Camanche Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Jacob M. Dau, 38, 258 Myra Place, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was ordered to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 20 days served. He was accused Feb. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Cesar Diaz, 34, 315 First Ave., pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. He was accused Feb. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Erica R. Peltier, 37, 630 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was fined $250. She was accused March 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent
• Jason J. Smith, 29, of Morrison, Illinois, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and was ordered to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 35 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Feb. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Marc A. Streets, 37, 505 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 110 days suspended and credit for 14 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Feb. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Providing false identification information
• Elijah J. Boyd, 18, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty to providing false identification information and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He was accused March 11 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Public intoxication
• Lawrence B. Monger, 51, 301 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He was accused March 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lawrence B. Monger, 51, 301 Second Ave. North, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He was accused March 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jordan Brandenburg, 27, of Toronto, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. One count of identity theft over $1,500 under $10,000 was dismissed. He was accused Dec. 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Tara J. Bruggenwirth, 35, 500 Oakhurst Drive, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was fined $130. She was accused March 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brittany A. Dauen, 22, 919 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $250. She was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jessica L. Sparlin, 45, 512 Breezy Point Drive, Apt. 19, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was granted a deferred judgment. She was accused Feb. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Cesar Diaz, 34, 315 First Ave., pleaded guilty to violation of probation. He was sentenced on one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense. He was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. A $315 fine was suspended. Probation revocation was filed Feb. 4 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Robin Strausser.
