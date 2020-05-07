Assault
• David Bloomer, 31, 101 Fifth Ave. South, No. 25, was sentenced on one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Bloomer to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail, with credit for seven days served. Tabor ordered Bloomer to serve seven days in the Clinton County Jail for violation of a no-contact order. The two sentences were ordered to run concurrently. He was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. A separate count of violation of a no-contact order was dismissed. Bloomer pleaded guilty to the assault charge April 27. Bloomer admitted to violation of the no-contact order March 24. He was accused Feb. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Roy E. Lowery, 50, of Grand Mound, was sentenced on one count of domestic abuse-assault, first offense, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered Lowery to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail with three days suspended and credit for time previously served in connection with the case. The three days suspended are suspended for six months conditioned upon Lowery's good behavior and completion of provisions of the order. Lowery was ordered to complete the Batterer's Education Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. He was ordered to begin classes within 30 days of the order. Lowery pleaded guilty to the charge April 30. He was accused April 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Sandell R. Anderson, 30, 630 11th Ave. South, was sentenced April 27 on one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Anderson to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. Anderson was approved for work release subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Violation of the rules and conditions of the work release program may result in termination from the program and prosecution for contempt of court or escape, the order says. Anderson pleaded guilty to the charge April 27. He was accused Feb. 1 by the Iowa State Patrol.
• Juan J. Angulo, 44, of Charlotte, was sentenced April 27 on one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Angulo to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. Angulo was placed on probation. He was approved for work release subject to the rules and regulations of the Clinton County Jail. Violation of the rules and conditions of the work release program may result in termination from the program and prosecution for contempt of court or escape. He pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 18. Angulo was accused Nov. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while license denied or revoked
• Thomas M. Dellit, 33, 1926 16th St. NW, was sentenced April 29 on one count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor imposed a $1,000 fine. Dellit pleaded guilty to the charge April 29. He was accused Feb. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Travis Q. Hill, 19, of Fulton, Illinois, was sentenced April 27 for one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Hill to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 179 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. Hill was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Hill pleaded guilty to the charge April 27. He was accused Aug. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Allison J. Simms, 40, of Moline, Illinois, was sentenced April 30 for two counts of forgery, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Simms was placed on probation during good behavior for a period of three years to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation of the probation officer. A $750 civil penalty was suspended on each count. Barrows ordered specific conditions of probation to include payment of all costs and fees, obtaining substance abuse and mental health evaluations and successfully completing any recommended treatment, abstaining from the use of controlled substances and alcohol, submitting to random urinalysis testing, maintaining employment and any other condition imposed by the probation officer. Simms was ordered to pay $1,027.33 in victim restitution to Farm and Fleet. One count of forgery and one count of identity theft over $1,000 under $10,000, both Class D felonies, were dismissed with costs assessed to Simms. She pleaded guilty to the two forgery charges Feb. 20. She was accused February 28, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Gabriel A. Dann, 42, 733 Ninth Ave. South, was sentenced April 30 for violation of probation. Dann on April 15 stipulated to violating probation. The court accepted Dann's stipulation and found he violated the terms of probation. District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Dann's probation previously granted be revoked. Dann was ordered to serve the term originally imposed. Dann was given credit for time served in connection with the case. A petition to revoke probation was filed Feb. 26 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• Christopher J. Hartman Hans, 22, 758 Eighth Ave. South, was sentenced May 1 for violation of probation. Hartman Hans admitted to violating his probation. The parties recommended probation continue with the additional condition that Hartman Hans successfully complete the Salvation Army program in Davenport. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered the Clinton County Sheriff's Office to transport Hartman Hans to the program when a bed is available. A petition to revoke probation was filed March 5 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.