CLINTON — Clinton County Fair officials are working to determine how the fair will operate this summer.
Each year the Clinton County Fair Board directors, associate members, staff and many others work to put on the best fair possible, a press release from the fair board says. The Fair Board joins forces with Clinton County Extension staff, FFA advisers and many volunteers to include the Club Show into the fair that highlights 4-H and FFA members’ livestock and non-livestock projects.
The press release says COVID-19 has added an interesting twist to this year’s planning process.
“While fear of the unknown can be overwhelming at times, the health and safety of volunteers, staff and fair-goers is a top priority,” said the release. “It is because of this that the Fair Board continues to monitor the situation, referencing the latest CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, resourcing the International Association of Fairs and Expos and the Association of Iowa Fairs for reliable information as well as in communication with local agencies and elected officials while carefully considering their options.
“The Fair Board would like to say that the 2020 Fair will look similar to recent years but at this time they cannot. Extension staff and the Fair Board ensure 4-H and FFA exhibitors that every effort will be made to have all projects judged with potential options ranging from in person to virtually.”
Information regarding final fair plans will be determined and shared in early June.
