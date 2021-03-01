CLINTON — Clinton County Public Health is holding a vaccination scheduling call center today (Monday, March 1) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule appointments for vaccine clinics in Clinton on Thursday, March 4, and in DeWitt on Friday, March 5.
The call center is for individuals 65 and older who have difficulty using the internet.
Call 563-244-3478. The number will only be answered between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The health department asks to please keep this option open for people who have difficulty accessing the internet scheduling options.
There are a limited number of appointments available, but more opportunities will be available soon.
