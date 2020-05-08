CLINTON — Clinton County campgrounds opened Friday, Clinton County Conservation confirmed Thursday.
Clinton County Conservation said Clinton County campgrounds will be available to anyone if they meet certain requirements.
Campers are required to provide their own self-contained restroom. Only people occupying the campsites will be allowed in the campgrounds. Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds.
Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying those campsites. There will only be six occupants per campsite allowed unless an immediate family has more than six people.
All modern restrooms, pit toilets and shower buildings remain closed. Campers are required to be able to provide their owner water as sites will not have access to portable water. Rock Creek water is on at the hydrants.
Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at visitors’ own risk. Watercraft rentals will not be available. Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges, shelter houses and cabin rentals remain closed. Beaches remain open at visitors’ own risk. The Camp Store at Rock Creek will remain closed, while boat ramps will continue to be open. Some campsites may remain closed due to construction, maintenance or flooding-related issues at Rock Creek.
Clinton County Conservation encourages individuals to monitor State of Iowa camping restrictions, the Clinton County Conservation Facebook page and MyCountyParks.com for additional updates. Clinton County Conservation office staff can be reached at (563) 847-7202.
