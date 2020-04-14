Clinton County reports total of 36 cases

Herald Staff Report

CLINTON — The number of confirmed COVID-19 in the Gateway area is continuing to increase.

In Clinton County, the number of cases now sits at 36; Jackson County’s number remains at four.

Over in Whiteside County, Illinois, health officials on Tuesday announced the third death in connection with COVID-19, a person in their 70s.

In that county, there are 29 laboratory-confirmed cases; 10 have recovered. The remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or home.

