CLINTON — Clinton County Health Manager Michele Cullen is encouraged with an increase of allocated vaccines to be distributed in Clinton County.
To date, over 2,600 vaccinations have been given in Clinton County, Cullen said. A majority of the vaccines already distributed are those in Phase 1A, which the county completed. Monday was the first day phase 1B vaccines were scheduled to begin, Cullen said. Phase 1B includes individuals 65 and older and some essential personnel.
“We will be starting with Tier 1 of the essential personnel,” Cullen said. “Public health will be starting with law enforcement. Then working our way with school staff and childcare workers as we get enough vaccines.“
The county was told last week it would receive 300 vaccine allocations this week, Cullen said. However, the state opened up or received more vaccines so the county will receive an additional 800 vaccines, totaling 1,100 for the county this week, Cullen stated. The scheduled 300 were expected to arrive Monday with the remaining 800 vaccines expected to arrive Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Cullen said.
Cullen said MercyOne Clinton will receive 100 vaccines to go with the 100 vaccines it already had received. Hy-Vee, Wagner, Osco and Scott Drug will all receive 200 vaccines, Cullen said.
“That is to go to those 65 and older to get that started,” Cullen said. “So that will give our population for 65 and older five places to go to. We just thought that was a better plan rather than having two mass clinics and having to work through that.”
Public health did keep enough vaccines to finish vaccinating members of law enforcement, filter in some childcare and begin some school vaccinations hopefully next week, Cullen said. Schools are very anxious about vaccinations, as they should be, Cullen believes.
Cullen confirmed MercyOne is going through a list of patients and will be calling them. Scott Drug was taking a list and calling people back, Cullen said. Individuals can sign up at Hy-Vee through the website, Cullen said. Hy-Vee is referring individuals who call Hy-Vee to a link to sign up, Cullen added. She is not sure how Osco and Wagner are handling vaccinations, she said.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said additional vaccines is great news for the county.
“I think that will help people feel a little better anyway and a lot of locations to get it at,” Determann said.
