CLINTON — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County is holding steady, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen confirmed Monday.
At Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Cullen reported the county is now at over 4,100 COVID-19 cases, with 166 new cases in the last 10 days. The average of about 16 to 20 cases per day falls in line with the county’s average since the beginning of December, Cullen said. The county is seeing a decrease in the number of active cases, Cullen added. That number stands at 593 active cases, she said.
“If you’ll remember, we actually peaked at about 1,400 active cases around that first of December when we were peaking after Thanksgiving or around Thanksgiving,” Cullen said. “So we’re actually doing a lot better as far as active cases.“
Region 5 has seen a considerable decline in hospitalizations, Cullen noted. The region currently has 118 hospitalizations, with five positive cases at MercyOne and 26 at Genesis, Cullen said. MercyOne had 30 cases in November, while Genesis was at 130 cases in November, Cullen noted.
“Our numbers are looking pretty consistent right now, which is good,” Cullen said. “We’ll see if we get a rise. Maybe we won’t. We kind of anticipated we would get one after Thanksgiving and we did not.“
As of Sunday, Region 5 had 379 ICU beds available, according to data on the state’s coronavirus website. Forty-two percent of inpatient beds are available. The region had nearly 900 ventilators available, with over 79% of ventilators still available. There were 55 COVID-19 patients on ventilators as of Sunday.
Cullen noted the county’s positivity rate is down to 14.1%. The rate peaked at almost 30%, she said. Cullen reported there were three additional deaths in Clinton County over the past 10 days, bringing Clinton County’s death total to 55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.