CLINTON — Clinton National Bank will reopen its lobbies today at the Lincolnway, Lyons and Preston offices.
The opening of other bank lobbies will be in a staged approach as Clinton National Bank continues to evaluate and protect the safety of customers and the CNB employee team.
Customers are encouraged to make appointments with lenders or trust team members when possible. All locations will operate on Saturdays with closed lobbies and drive-thrus only throughout June.
Many areas will have Plexiglas dividers and some team members will be wearing masks. Floor markers are in place to keep people 6 feet apart.
To make an appointment, call 243-1243.
