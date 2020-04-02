CLINTON — In an updated emergency proclamation, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion has ordered the closure of all playground equipment, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, and volleyball courts, along with other gathering spots for sports, open air shelters, and other facilities or amenities where group gatherings are typically held.
They will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. today until further notice. The Clinton Police Department will enforce this closure.
