CLINTON — Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy announced Monday that the Clinton Community School District plans to move all students to online learning from Thursday, Nov. 19 until Friday, Dec. 4.
The District requested a waiver from in-person learning from the State, DeLacy said. “The state says they will respond within 48 hours. I have had conversations with them before I completed the waiver and, given the positivity rate of 29.5% today in the county and the number of positive cases in the district, I fully expect it to be approved.”
Northeast Community School District requested a waiver for its elementary school, but Camanche and DeWitt plan to continue in-person classes despite rising COVID numbers in Clinton County.
Clinton’s decision is based on the current health of its staff and students, DeLacy wrote in his blog Monday. “Last Friday, 101 district employees were absent from work. Last week we had over 35 positive COVID-19 cases between staff and students and the district had over 400 staff and students quarantined.”
Quarantines are due to both in-school exposures and out-of-school exposures. Data from the District’s elementary schools is combined to prevent identification of students, DeLacy said.
Quarantined staff includes administrators, teachers, para-educators, custodians, secretaries and food service workers. Some have tested positive. Some are waiting for test results.
Eight days of school are scheduled during this waiver period, DeLacy said. Attendance, participation and work completion are required of every student during that time.
The Northeast Community School District submitted a request Wednesday asking to temporarily move Northeast elementary students to remote learning, according to the DeWitt Observer.
Superintendent Neil Gray said in a letter to parents that he has no doubt the request will be granted, the Observer said. Online learning will begin Friday and last through Nov. 24.
Middle school and high school students were not included in the request.
Ten of 35 teachers, six of 23 associates and 121 students of 401 at Northeast’s elementary school were in quarantine or isolation or were waiting for a close contact’s test results last week, the Observer said. Thirty-three positions in the elementary school were unfilled during the previous two weeks.
Camanche Community School District has seen an increase in COVID cases, but not enough to move to online learning, Superintendent Tom Parker said Monday.
“Currently what we’re doing is monitoring student attendance data and staff attendance data on a daily basis,” Parker said. “Probably our biggest challenge right now is making sure we have adequate staff. So far, we’ve been able to do that.”
The hybrid model in use at Camanche allows students to practice social distancing, Parker said. The district also requires face coverings.
Parker said he’d like to think that the hybrid plan, social distancing, wearing masks, disinfecting classrooms and making students and staff wash their hands frequently are mitigating the impact of COVID in Camanche schools
As of Monday, Camanche had fewer than 10 students testing positive for COVID-19, Parker said. A total of 19 students have tested positive since the beginning of the school year.
“Currently we have 93 students quarantining due to exposure,” Parker said. “For the school year we have had 290 students subject to quarantine.”
Fewer than 10 staff members are currently positive for COVID in Camanche schools, Parker said. Sixteen have tested positive since the beginning of the year. Fewer than 10 staff members are in quarantine.
Central DeWitt students have attended class in person most of the year, said Superintendent Dan Peterson. “We’re continuing to go in person,” he said.
“We had a hybrid model our first four weeks of the school year, and since then we’ve been fully in person,” said Peterson. Parents have the option of choosing online classes for their children, and about 10% of Central DeWitt students attend online, Peterson said.
The District has decided to extend its Thanksgiving break due to the rise in positive cases, Peterson said. The District will test remote learning Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, in case its needed in the future, for COVID closures or for snow days, he said.
The Thanksgiving break will extend through the following Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. School will resume in person Wednesday, Dec. 2, Peterson said.
Across the district, 11 students tested positive. That’s 0.82% of Central DeWitt students. About 152 students, or 12.12%, are in quarantine, Peterson said.
Nine staff members, 3.25%, have tested positive, and an additional 11 are in quarantine.
Students who are in quarantine, if they don’t feel sick, can attend classes online, Peterson said. “A lot of them are feeling fine and have just been exposed,” he said.
