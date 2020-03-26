CLINTON — The Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert scheduled for April 25 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The concert was to conclude the Symphony’s 66th concert season.
Music Director Brian Dollinger has hope that some of the program, including an anticipated solo performance by violinist Naha Greenholtz, can be scheduled during next season. Ticket holders are encouraged to donate the cost of the ticket back to the Symphony, or to use it to bring a guest to a concert in the 2020-21 season.
No decision has yet been made regarding the scheduled fundraiser for the Symphony on June 5, or the outdoor pops concert in Riverview Park on June 7.
“We regret seeing so many arts and social events being canceled or postponed, but it is necessary under these circumstances,” Executive Director Robert Whipple said. “We look forward to a time in the near future when we can again have live music and arts events in our communities.”
Updates are available online at www.clintonsymphony.org
