DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced that 94 community water systems in Iowa have been awarded Water Fluoridation Quality Awards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Iowa American Water Co., Clinton District; Maquoketa Municipal Water; and Bellevue Municipal Utilities are among the water systems named as award winners.
The award recognizes water systems that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2020. A total of 1,292 public water systems in 29 states received the award.
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing cavities. Community water fluoridation is recognized by the CDC as one of the great 20th century public health achievements.
“It is exciting to have 94 Iowa water systems recognized on a national level for their commitment to oral health,” said Dr. Bob Russell, dental director for the Iowa Department of Public Health. “I congratulate all of the community water systems for their efforts to provide safe, dependable drinking water to our communities - including helping to prevent cavities using water fluoridation.”
“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” said Casey Hannan, MPH, director for the CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”
