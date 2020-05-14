Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.