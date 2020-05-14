CLINTON — While they don’t know what the date will be, city officials are planning to open Clinton’s Riverview Swimming Pool for the summer.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion made that and other Parks and Recreation Department announcements Thursday during his live-streamed public message.
He said the city is canceling the spring soccer season and to call the Parks and Recreation Department for a refund.
Summer camp and Safety Town will take place, as will adult and youth softball and sand volleyball leagues, he said.
The Riverview Bacon and Brew Fest will be postponed to the fall, and will happen in either September or October, Maddasion said.
Also, beginning May 18, Municipal Transit Administration bus routes will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday Fixed Route bus service will be by request only. Para-transit services are available during normal operating hours.
Maddasion’s next livestream will be 4 p.m. May 28.
