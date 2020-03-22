CLINTON — In an effort to protect the safety of patients and staff, Community Health Care will institute new screening and service procedures. This will be for established patients of CHC for the time being due to limited resources and capacity.
1. CHC is asking all patients to call and schedule an appointment prior to coming on site to the clinics.
2. CHC will be screening all established patients at all locations for signs and symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 virus. Established patients who are symptomatic will be seen outside CHC clinics at the Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and Clinton locations. CHC will not be seeing new patients with this process.
3. Testing for COVID-19 will be limited for the time being due to limited supplies and staffing. Patients should not expect to be tested for COVID-19 unless the provider determines they meet strict criteria.
4. As more supplies and testing are made available, CHC will reassess services at that time.
CHC Dental
All CHC dental clinics will be rescheduling non-emergency dental treatment until March 31. The Davenport Dental location, 125 Scott St., Davenport will continue to see emergency patients only and by appointment only. Patients needing emergency treatment are asked to call ahead for an appointment.
The mission of Community Health Care is to provide the communities they serve with excellence in patient-centered medical, dental and behavioral health care that is compassionate, affordable and accessible.
For more CDC information and updates on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/3d0Wu3f
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.