CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will hear a report Monday from County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson detailing whether the county administration building can reopen to the public June 8.
The Clinton County officials intend to make an announcement Monday on whether they will officially open the county administration building to the public on that date. The potential June 8 date is only for the administration building and does not apply to the courthouse or DeWitt Satellite Office.
Supervisor Tom Determann said as long as Johnson gets all barriers for county offices in place he would like to open June 8. Determann supported the county putting markings on the floor for spacing and putting up signs. He also believes the county should recommend masks and have them available if visitors want to wear them.
He also believes the county should have one extra person the first week to help facilitate the flow of traffic in the building. Determann added his recommendation is just for the administration building. He believes the courthouse and DeWitt Satellite Office are another discussion.
{span}“I think with the barriers, everything we’re putting in, I think given we’re doing above and beyond protecting our staff, separating the public,” Determann said. “I think as long as we have all these barriers up and then have the sanitation for people to clean their hands and encourage them to wear masks and 6-foot spacing I think I’m more than comfortable with as long as we’ve got all the barriers up and that.“{/span}
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supported opening June 8. Irwin said he believes county staff members have been good about getting work done with the building closed but believes there are people who will not pay their taxes or registration until they can walk into the building. Irwin added he is “not real comfortable” waiting longer than June 15 to open the building to the public. He referenced businesses in the county opening up to the public.
Board Chairman Dan Srp stressed that when the county moved to restrict access to county buildings it was with the goal and objective to ensure the county did not need to suspend any services. He added as long as the county is able to provide services, he believes there is a difference in the county reopening county buildings and the state allowing the business community to open. Srp conceded he does “feel the pull“ to open on the same timeline in conjunction with lifting of restrictions but believes the goals and purpose of doing so have to be kept in mind.
“I’m certainly for getting us back to business as usual,” Srp said. “But it’s not that easy of a conversation for me. There has to be additional criteria and things considered. So when I’m getting public feedback about why aren’t you opened yet, I say well because we’re different than a lot of the businesses that are opening and we’re different in nature of what I feel is our obligation to be able to sustain those services.“
Johnson said Tuesday work is being done this week in the recorder’s office. He said they are waiting on countertops to come in for the treasurer’s office before they can put the protective shield in place.
“The only hold up I’m waiting on right now is the countertop,” Johnson said Tuesday. “As soon as we get that countertop, then we’ll know. And the countertop is ordered. It just takes time to get that material in and get it cut.“
Johnson added the auditor’s office is completed besides “a little touch up for us” that the county will complete.
Johnson suggested the county wait until June 1 to make an announcement on whether the administration building will be open to the public starting June 8 or whether the county will need to pick a later date to open the building. He said by Monday he will have a definitive answer on when the countertops will arrive.
“That way I can tell you 100% that the countertop will be in place so we can get the protective shield in place because that’s really maintenance-wise what we’re waiting on besides these stickers,” Johnson said. ”I need to know where they need to go and how many of those to order but I’m guessing those would come rather quickly.”
The board is planning to get a progress report at the June 1 board meeting from Johnson before officially setting a date for reopening of the county building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.