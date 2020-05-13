CLINTON — Clinton County is planning to open county buildings to the public June 8.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said some counties throughout the state are planning to open this coming Monday, while others are planning for a reopening around June 1.
Van Lancker recommended that Clinton County have its first in-person board meeting the week of June 8. This would be the first county meeting open to the public since the closing of county buildings in March. The meeting would include the canvass of votes for the primary; Van Lancker said Supervisors typically need to physically be at that meeting. He added they will do the canvassing differently if they cannot meet in person. He added if they do meet in person the week of June 8, they will follow social distancing protocols.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tom Determann initially supported the county looking toward a June 1 opening for the building. He said it would not be a cut-and-dried date but supported the county looking forward to that date.
Van Lancker requested the county proceed with his proposal for the week of June 8. He said June 1 would mean opening up the whole building the day before the primary election. Determann said he was not considering the election being right after June 1. He added he supported Van Lancker’s proposal.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes the county should consider broadcasting meetings for the public even when the county returns to in-person meetings. He believes the broadcast of the meetings online and over the phone has made participation easier for county department heads and elected officials.
He believes it also makes public access easier for the media and public. He intends to speak with Information Technology Director Paul Banowetz about broadcasting the meetings.
The county has held meetings over the phone since March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.