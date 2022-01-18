CLINTON – Clinton County is seeing an increase in its COVID-19 case counts, according to the Clinton County Health Department.
“I wish I had some good news today, but I don’t exactly,” Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors during her update Tuesday. “We are up to 426 new cases in seven days. Last week, we were around 246 new cases in the past seven days, so cases have been significantly going up. Fifty-four new cases in the past three days.”
While the county currently has a 14-day positivity rate of 25 percent, hospitalization numbers are staying steady, she said.
Currently, 224 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 5, which Clinton County is a part of. Forty-six of them are hospitalized at Genesis, while 10 are at MercyOne, Cullen said. Seventy percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to health department data.
Vaccination rates are creeping up a little bit, she said. Fifty-five percent of Clinton County residents have started or completed their vaccination series, according to the health department; 10,875 booster shots have been received, she said.
During Cullen’s update, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp asked whether the results from rapid home tests that people are doing on their own are part of the overall case count.
“Those are not reportable, those are just the convenience of going to Walmart or Walgreen’s and being able to do it in your home and have the results quicker,” she said.
She also said inaccurate results can occur if people use a home test too soon after noticing symptoms.
“There’s a fine with the viral load when doing these tests,” she said. “I advise people it should be Day 2 or 3 into your symptoms, not the first moment that you get the symptoms because you may not have the viral load that would enable you to test positive on those.”
She said local public health officials will continue to offer vaccination and booster clinics on Wednesdays, with information about those clinics on the health department’s website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.