CLINTON — Clinton County officials are still contemplating the best time to open county buildings for employees and the public.
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. on Monday referenced discussions with individuals who believed the county was going to open last Friday because Clinton County was one of 77 Iowa counties opened by Governor Kim Reynolds.
“We don’t have the PPE (personal protective equipment) nor the facilities set up to allow public in for sure,” Irwin said. “I just wanted to make sure that everybody was kind of on the same page.”
Irwin added he was confused last week when Facilities Manager Corey Johnson spoke about renovations to the treasurer’s office, auditor’s office and recorder’s office. Irwin stated the renovation to county offices was “news to me at that meeting.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the improvements stemmed from discussion between Srp, Auditor Eric Van Lancker, human resources and building maintenance to prepare for spaces to accommodate public traffic when the opportunity to do so was presented. He added Reynolds never formally closed the county building previously.
“I know that there were some things that were closed but the county building was never on that list,” Srp said. “We had made that decision as Supervisors. And we retain the decision to reopen when we feel we can appropriately accommodate our staff and our public and our customers. So we’re working to put those things in place currently.”
Srp added he believes elected officials in charge of county departments have oversight of the departments to determine how, when and where their staff is going to function. Srp said the Supervisors can make recommendations and requests.
County Treasurer Dustin Johnson said the treasurer’s office went back to full staff last week to catch up on work. He said they are trying to catch up so the office can assist Van Lancker with placing ballots in envelopes.
Johnson is hoping by the end of this week they will be to a manageable point of being caught up with work. Johnson said while they are back at full staff, he has no desire to open the office to the public before the end of the month. Johnson added he believes the treasurer’s office is providing all necessary services in a timely manner.
Van Lancker said the auditor’s office has needed to be at full staff since last week because of the number of absentee ballot requests. Van Lancker added the employees have been able to serve the public while distancing themselves.
“We’ve been able to serve the public while we’ve been distancing ourselves,” Van Lancker said. “And that’s been working. I haven’t heard of any employee that has had any symptoms or anything and I think that’s important to factor into whatever decision you’re going to make today. What we’ve been doing is working.”
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said the county attorney’s office is tied to the Iowa Supreme Court administrative orders. He believes it is a fairly reasonable return schedule, with which the county attorney’s office is in compliance. He said the county will not fully get back to the trial schedule until June. He said this month they have been doing a lot of conferences. He stated the attorney’s office has half the staff working at the courthouse and half working from home.
“I don’t know if there’s a pressing need to have everybody back and sitting together because we’re getting the work done, I guess is my point,” Wolf said. “If that’s for the optics of it maybe have everyone come back. But I don’t know if that’s the purpose either.”
Srp said the county has loosely identified the end of May or beginning of June as its reopening timeline. He said the date of reopening is based on completion of installations in county offices. The board did not take any action on opening county buildings at Monday’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.