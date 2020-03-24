CLINTON — Clinton County elected officials and employees continue to serve the public, despite county buildings being closed to the public last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
All Clinton County buildings were closed effective March 18. The county is now working with residents by appointment if necessary. Residents wishing to set up an appointment at a county building are required to answer questions relating to the community spread of COVID-19 before they can meet by appointment.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. is concerned about members of county security opening a door and interacting with the public when people come to a door at county buildings. Irwin said he believes the whole reason for closing county buildings is to keep the distance and prevent coronavirus from coming into the facility.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county put signs on the front of doors of county buildings, with numbers for departments residents may want to speak with. The county prefers to handle setting up the appointment by phone to prevent someone from coming to a county building and then not being able to come in, Van Lancker said. He added he believes a conversation between a member of security and a visitor can happen with elevated volume through the door, without opening the door and a face-to-face conversation occurring between security and the public.
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said when the closing of the facilities was announced, security was instructed just that day to hand visitors the paper, which instructed the public to call the department head or elected official.
“That was just supposed to be for that day just during that transition period,” Lincoln said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes security personnel are trying to work in the interest of good customer service and communication.
“I don’t want to directly fault their efforts because I think they really are trying to be accommodating,” Srp said. “That they know that this is an inconvenience to our public and all of our departments. And they’ll be trying to administer the situation the very best that they can.”
Srp does not believe handing out the information for setting up appointments is the best thing for the county to do.
Van Lancker believes the community is responding to the crisis well. He added only a few members of the public came to the administration building doors the first day the building was closed.
“I think when you’re talking about if the occasional person who does come to the front doesn’t have anything to write down or take a picture with their phone, I think what we’re talking about is a very small portion,” Van Lancker said. “I think we can figure that out.”
