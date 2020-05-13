CLINTON – Clinton County will spend between $7,000 and $8,000 to purchase equipment to spray disinfectant in the Clinton County Administration Building and other county property.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said the product comes in a 3-gallon backpack sprayer that puts out a mist with certain chemicals the county can use to spray the inside or outside of the building. Johnson’s recommendation is county staff members spray the inside of the administration building prior to opening the building to the public. The county is currently planning to open the administration building to the public June 8.
He said they would then spray the building once a week after the opening of the building. Johnson said the chemicals can be used on carpet, walls, doors and countertops. He said the product is not recommended to spray on electronic devices but it can be sprayed over them.
Johnson said he reserved two of the 3-gallon backpack sprayer units and one handheld unit, which holds about 3 ounces. Johnson said the current plan is to have the handheld unit be used for squad cars in DeWitt. Johnson said the backpack style costs about $1,800 each.
Johnson said they are purchasing the product in 55-gallon drums, which will be placed in multiple locations for multiple buildings. The chemicals cost about $880 per drum, Johnson said. J
ohnson anticipates they will complete the cleaning either on Friday nights after the workday or on Saturday mornings if there is no county business being conducted on that Saturday. He said it will cost $7,000 to $8,000 for the equipment and first couple 55-gallon drums of disinfectant.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the purchase will be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement to assist in covering the expense. He said the county has a number of other expenses Johnson has already been tracking for submission.
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. believes having the product on hand before the county opens up its buildings will help the county reduce cleaning and followup every week. He added if the county had a positive coronavirus test linked back to the county facility, they would need a product to conduct a deeper cleaning.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann believes purchasing the product is a great move for the county.
“I didn’t know about it but it sounds like it’s the latest and covers a lot of ground quickly,” Determann said. “It should save us money, too.”
Srp said he is concerned with projections of additional fall and winter surges of the virus. He said getting the product now is the correct course of action for the county.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said he is not familiar with the product but it is a good idea to have the system in place.
The product purchase will apply to this year’s budget. The funds will come out of Johnson’s budget. Johnson said he can make the purchase while still staying within his approved budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.