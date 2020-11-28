CLINTON — Clinton County employees are required to wear a mask when not seated or standing at their immediate desk or working area and while in common areas of all county buildings, according to an updated policy.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an update to the working during pandemic policy. The policy includes an addition that all county staff will wear a mask when not seated or standing at their immediate desk or working area and while in common areas of all county buildings. All staff will wear a mask if they cannot keep the recommended 6 feet of social distancing, the policy states.
“I think that we need to make a point that at least firmly suggests that if you are outside your immediate desk or your work station, that you need a mask even if you’re in an office that has barriers for the public,” Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said. “There’s too many cases in Clinton County. We don’t know when we’ve gone to the grocery store who we’re around or who we’re standing in line next to. Wearing a mask, I just think, it’s probably the right thing to do.”
Irwin does not believe masks are 100% the cure. It is a combination of mask wearing, social distancing and exposure time and washing hands, he said.
Board Chairman Dan Srp believes Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation asked the county to ramp up precautions and attempts to avoid interactions and transfer of any illness as best they can. The policy amendment and Irwin’s suggestion stops just short of requiring masks to be worn at all times, Srp said.
“We’ve got a number of offices and work spaces that are very isolated,” Srp said. “Is it necessary to require those individuals that are sitting in an isolated office all day, for the most part by themselves, to wear a mask? I don’t think so. I don’t think that it needs to be. But I agree that if people are moving around, interacting and outside of their work space for this time I think that falls in line with the intent of the governor’s proclamation.”
Srp asked whether the update to the policy addresses the county’s concerns regarding OSHA recordables if an employee believed they contracted the illness while at work.
The policy does address the county’s concerns regarding Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordables, Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance outlines that if each employee is wearing a mask, the employee can continue on and observe symptoms, she said. If one person does not have a mask on and the other person does, they are supposed to go home, she added.
“So it does really help me in not having to send home departments for the OSHA recordables as well,” she said.
When both employees are wearing a mask, it is safer for both employees and it is better for OSHA requirements, Aldridge said.
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann thought the county already had the policy in effect requiring county employees to wear a mask when not at their desk.
The county asked employees to wear masks in common areas and if they could not stay socially distanced, Aldridge said. The county is stepping up the policy to any time the employee leaves their regular work desk.
“There are people that are breeching it,” Aldridge said. “There are people that are forgetting. So we just want it to be more get up from your desk, put your mask on. Instead of trying to judge like ‘Oh, if I go here am I going to get six feet close to somebody?’”
