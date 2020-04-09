CLINTON — A three-way race for the Republican nomination for Clinton County sheriff highlights the area ballot for June’s Iowa Primary.
In fact, the choice between Danny Thomas, Bill Greenwalt, both of Clinton, and Allan Soenksen of Goose Lake is the only contested position of five openings in the county.
In the primary, set for June 2, voters nominate candidates for November’s general election. Primary winners are automatically placed on the general election ballot.
Thomas, Greenwalt and Soenksen will look to earn the Republican nomination and face off against Clinton County Chief Deputy Steve Diesch, who faces no opposition for the Democratic nomination.
Voters will decide in November who takes over for longtime sheriff Rick Lincoln, who is set to step down in January 2021 after 20 years in the role.
The sheriff term length is four years.
Tom Determann, of Clinton is seeking re-election to the Board of Supervisors and is the lone Republican seeking that spot.
He is set to face Mike Brown, of Clinton, in November’s general election. Brown, similarly, faces no opposition for the Democratic nomination.
Supervisors’ terms last four years.
Eric Van Lancker is the only candidate of any party running for county auditor. Van Lancker has been Clinton County’s auditor since 2009. The auditor’s term is also four years.
State and federal races
Both state races feature just one candidate for either party.
Incumbent Norlin Mommsen, of DeWitt, is the only Republican candidate for his Iowa House District 97 seat, while challenger Ryan Zeskey, of LeClaire, is the lone Democratic candidate.
Mary Wolfe, of Clinton, is seeking her sixth term for Iowa House of Representatives — her fifth in District 98 — and is the lone Democratic candidate for the position. She will face Joma Short, of Clinton, who is the only Republican to run for the seat.
State House terms last two years.
United States Sen. Joni Ernst is seeking her second straight term and is the only Republican on the primary ticket.
Five Democrats will vie to be her opponent in November, including Michael Franken, of Sioux City; Kimberly Graham, of Indianola; and Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods, all of Des Moines.
Five Republicans, meanwhile, will compete for the United States Congressional District 2 House nomination. Running are Tim Borchardt, of Iowa City; Steven Everly, of Knoxville; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa; Rick Phillips, of Pella; and Bobby Schilling, of LeClaire.
Rita Hart, of Wheatland, a former Iowa House member, is the lone Democrat running to fill the seat of the departing Dave Loebsack, who is retiring after his seventh term.
Absentee ballots available
Due to the recent concerns with COVID-19, Van Lancker, the Clinton County Auditor and Commission of Elections, is encouraging those wishing to vote in the June 2 primary to do so with an absentee ballot through the mail.
“I am respectfully asking our voters to vote absentee by mail for the June Primary Election after meeting with public health officials, other county auditors around Iowa and with staff from the Secretary of State’s office,” Van Lancker said. “We are making this push for the safety of our voters and polling location workers.”
Polling locations will be open for voting on June 2, but Van Lancker anticipates that many will be combined, creating fewer polling locations than normal for a primary.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available on the county’s website: https://www.clintoncountyelections.com/vote/absentee/ as well as by phone by calling the auditor’s office, (563) 244-0568, and requesting a ballot be mailed.
For the primary, absentee voters must choose a political party on the request form to receive the correct ballot. They will also need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) either in person or by mail. That PIN will most likely be your Iowa’s driver license number or your Iowa non-operator’s ID number.
Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. May 22.
