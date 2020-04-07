CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin believes authorization of hiring county employees needs to be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Irwin is concerned with new proclamations and directions from the Department of Labor and Iowa Workforce Development. He said they have opened up the use of The Family and Medical Leave Act in a different way and also opened up use of unemployment. He said he is against hiring any temporary position. He said the county could be required to provide two weeks of pay or 10 weeks of pay at a two-thirds pay rate through Emergency FMLA for childcare services.
“We just don’t know where our budget’s going to be at with everything that’s happening and who’s going to be taking this and what other impacts are going to be to our budget,” Irwin said. “So I guess I just, I really do not feel comfortable approving or allowing anybody to hire any additional staff at this time.”
Irwin said he supports hiring for a position in the treasurer’s office and engineer’s office. He also supports hiring a part-time bailiff in the sheriff’s office. He said besides these positions, he believes they need to be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“We need to have a conversation at the board table whether we’re going to approve it or not,” Irwin said. “And I’d almost ask if somebody does need a person or individual that it be brought to us and have a discussion before they even advertise for an employee. I don’t think it’s typical. I don’t think that’s how we’ve done it in the past. But I guess I’m just, under the circumstances, I’m just asking for a change of how we do it and have a pretty open conversation.”
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said County Engineer Todd Kinney highlighted a plan to avoid hiring seasonal employees during this time. Srp said the plan includes postponing some bridge crew work. Srp said Kinney is planning to reassign those individuals to complete tasks usually done by seasonal employees.
Srp said Clinton County Conservation is the other main department that hires seasonal employees. He said the conservation department was planning to hold off on hiring seasonal employees with the exception of rehiring one seasonal employee.
“That was the discussion the conservation board had was they have desire to hire one of the four seasonals was their intent,” Srp said. “I certainly understand all the discussion and why this is important for consideration.”
Irwin believes other individuals in the conservation department will have to perform duties previously completed by seasonal workers.
“I know at one time we had a conversation about a possibility of a few of them were working from home that were in the education part of it but they had a couple weeks worth of work that way. Those couple weeks are just about up now.”
Srp said he did not disagree with Irwin’s view. He said one of the challenges is the seasonal employee had already accepted an offer. Srp asked if it is acceptable for the county to consider changing that or going back on the offer.
“If they haven’t started yet, it’s really easy,” Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said. “You can just say, ‘Hey we’re going to hold off until this pandemic.’ I think it’s wise to probably hold off and let other people that are full-time employees be able to maybe pick up some of that work if need be.”
Srp said he will bring up the board’s discussion at the Clinton County Conservation Board meeting April 14.
